WESLACO — Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton hosted just over a dozen state attorneys general from around the country and urged them to join their efforts against TikTok during a security briefing at DPS headquarters in Weslaco on Thursday.

The group of attorneys general — some hailing from as far away as Alaska — were also joined by Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw for what was billed as a briefing on border security from state and federal law enforcement officials.

However, just after the news conference got underway, Paxton announced that the group would not be hearing from U.S. Customs and Border Protection or Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials after those agencies received directives to decline attending the briefing.

Paxton criticized the move as yet another example of President Joe Biden’s “lack of transparency,” especially after the agencies had indicated more than a month ago that they would participate, he said.

Paxton’s remarks would telegraph the overall tone of the short news conference, which included introductions of the attorneys general, as well as short statements by the governor and McCraw. They did not allow questions from the media.

After the brief introductions, Abbott delivered a set of remarks that largely focused on excoriating the president in what the governor characterized as the Biden administration’s “abandonment of the southern border.”

Abbott referred to the president as a “law breaker” while praising the faction of Republican attorneys general in attendance as people who desperately needed to “hold the president accountable for his abandonment of the rule of law” in regard to immigration and border security.

The AGs, Abbott said, are in the particularly unique position to serve that function thanks to their ability to take legal action in the form of lawsuits against the administration and its policies.

To that end, Abbott urged the group to join Texas and, in particular, Paxton, who has thus far filed seven lawsuits against the federal government.

Paxton hinted he would be announcing another immigration-related lawsuit during another appearance with DPS officials slated for Friday in Edinburg.

Abbott also referenced Paxton’s existing efforts to combat sex trafficking via his prosecutions of online platforms, such as Backpage. The governor urged the attorneys general to join Paxton as he now turns his eyes to TikTok, the video sharing application popular with social media influencers.

Abbott claimed the app is a haven for Mexican cartels in their recruitment of American youths to conduct human and drug trafficking.

“TikTok should be ashamed, condemned,” Abbott said with emphasis.