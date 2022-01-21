HARLINGEN — “Is it thumbs up good?”

Harlingen schools Superintendent Alicia Noyola was handing out cookies Friday morning to youngsters at Crockett Elementary. The cold temperatures had delayed classes for two hours, and between lessons the kids were enjoying hot chocolate and cookies.

Noyola’s visit was part of an initiative which began Wednesday as an increasing number of school district employees — teachers, administrators and staff — had to stay home because of the COVID outbreak. Either they tested positive for the virus, or they were isolated because of close contact.

To relieve the burden resulting from a shortage of staff, Noyola has directed personnel at the Harlingen school district Administration Building and Annex to go to individual campuses. At each campus they are filling in where needed.

Brianna Vela-Garcia, public information officer for the district, was enjoying her temporary posting Friday morning at Bonham Elementary School.

“I’ve done test monitoring and lunch duty,” she said with a smile. “I’ve learned so much being at the campus just in three days. We’ll continue it for a few more weeks as need, but it’s just wonderful to be able to go out to the campuses and interact with students.”

That’s exactly what Noyola was doing Friday morning, and she seemed to be enjoying every minute of it. She moved from one class to another, the cheerful tone of her voice bringing smiles to kids and teachers.

“I’m going to give you cookies and you need to tell me if they are good!” she said. “Give me a thumbs up!”

The second graders stuck their thumbs straight up.

“MMM!” Noyola said. “They’re good! Good job!”

Stepping into the hallway, Noyola reflected on the current COVID situation. A large number of students were staying home, either out of fear from infection, or testing positive for the virus, or having come in close contact with a COVID patient.

An additional stressor has been the absence of some faculty and staff.

“When we came back from Christmas break, we did have staff that were out,” she said. “We recognized that some campuses were having some struggles just doing school because we had staff out.”

As soon as she shared her idea of Central Office personnel fanning out to the campuses, messages of support came pouring in.

“At HCISD we consider ourselves a family,” Noyola said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re on campus or at Central Office. At that point we just felt we really needed to come together and do as much as we could to support the campuses.”

Teachers and administrators were visibly appreciative.

“They’ve been coming in and seeing us and helping us and see that we have everything,” said Alexia Lopez, who teaches second grade at Crockett.

Noyola had just visited her class and her kids were happy.

“They are super happy with their hot chocolate, donuts and cookies,” Lopez said. “One of them said it’s the best day ever.”

Crockett Elementary Principal Linda Molina said several students were home either for being COVID positive or being in close contact with COVID patients. Some of her staff have been out as well.

“Central office is helping us with sending some staff to help cover our shortages, so we’ve been doing very well,” she said.

Noyola by this time had completed her visit, one of many she planned the rest of the day and for the next few weeks.