Donna man arrested for October auto-pedestrian crash in Weslaco

Weslaco police arrested a 39-year-old Donna man last week who they accuse of hitting and killing a woman whose tire had blown out on Interstate 2 last October.

Victor Manuel Carrillo Arreazola was booked into the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center on Jan. 11 on a charge of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. The charge stems from allegations that he was drunk when he hit and killed 21-year-old Isabel Maria Monjaraz on Oct. 23.

A probable cause affidavit for his arrest says the accident occurred at around 8:50 p.m. that day on the highway in Weslaco and indicates Carrillo stayed on scene and cooperated with police.

Police on scene indicated Monjaraz’s tire had blown out while she was in the center lane of the highway.

“The female was outside of her vehicle on the road and then was struck by the vehicle driven by Victor,” the affidavit stated.

Carrillo was taken to the police department before being taken to the Valley Baptist Micro Hospital for a voluntary blood draw after the accident, according to police.

Police say he then agreed to speak with investigators.

“While speaking with Victor and being in a closed room within arm’s reach from him, I started to smell a distinct odor of alcohol emitting from him,” the investigator wrote. “Victor told me earlier in the day he was on a roof working in the sun.”

The affidavit says Carrillo told police he worked from mid-day until 5 p.m. before going to pick up his check in Port Isabel.

“Victor went to Wal-Mart to cash his check then he had car problems and his car did not turn on until about 6:30 PM,” the affidavit stated. “Victor told me (he) had a drink at around 4:30 PM on his job site. He said he had two 24-ounce Bud-Lights.”

According to the investigator, Carrillo said he finished the beers around 5 to 5:30 p.m. that day and also said he was not on his cellphone while driving.

“Victor said he was on his way home from work, and he lives in Donna,” the affidavit stated.

When the investigator asked to look at Carrillo’s cellphone, he consented and when the investigator leaned in for a look he noted that the odor of alcohol became stronger, according to the affidavit.

“Victor said he had last eaten around 12:00 PM. Victor was eventually released to his wife … who was waiting for him at the Weslaco Police Department,” the affidavit stated.

Investigators submitted Carrillo’s blood draw to the Texas Department of Public Safety Crime Lab on Oct. 27 and those results were returned to police on Dec. 30, and indicated Carrillo’s blood alcohol content was 0.107%.

Texas law prohibits driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher.

A judge signed the warrant for his arrest on Jan. 6.

Carrillo remains jailed on a $50,000 bond, records indicate.