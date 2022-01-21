All non-U.S. individuals planning to enter the United States through land borders with Mexico and Canada will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and show proof of vaccination beginning on Saturday.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced these new guidelines on Friday as COVID-19 cases continue to rise nationwide.

The restrictions will apply to non-U.S. individuals who are traveling for both essential and non-essential reasons.

“Starting on January 22, 2022, the Department of Homeland Security will require that non-U.S. individuals entering the United States via land ports of entry or ferry terminals along our Northern and Southern borders be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and be prepared to show related proof of vaccination,” said Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas in A media release.” These updated travel requirements reflect the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to protecting public health while safely facilitating the cross-border trade and travel that is critical to our economy.”