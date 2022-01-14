FEMA COVID-19 testing site to open in Brownsville

Federal funded COVID-19 PCR testing is coming to the Brownsville Sports Park on Wednesday to help deal with the demand for testing, as positive cases in Cameron County continue to rise.

The Cameron County Judge’s Division of Emergency Management and Fire Marshals Division, the City of Brownsville’s Office of Emergency Management in conjunction with the Texas Department of Emergency Management and Texas Department of State Health Service will host COVID-19 testing at the sports park that will continue up to 21 days or until federal resources last.

The site will initially open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 100 Sports Park Blvd. and then will continue for the next 21 days from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Individuals in need of COVID-19 PCR testing are required to register for testing at https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/Brownsville_TX_14605.html

Officials said once an appointment is received, it is very important that you show or provide voucher/appointment confirmation proof on the day of the test. The testing site is only for those individuals who have registered online and received a confirmation. “No on-site testing without an appointment will be conducted.”