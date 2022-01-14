5 COVID deaths, 421 new cases reported in Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County reported five COVID-19 related deaths and 421 newly reported positive cases Friday morning.

The five individuals who died were a Donna woman over the age of 70, two Edinburg women over the age of 70, a Mission man in his 60s, and a Weslaco woman in her 50s. According to the county, two of the five people were not vaccinated. Their deaths raised the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,552.

Friday’s positive cases include 201 confirmed cases, 217 probable cases, and three suspect cases. Hidalgo County has now had a total of 127,496 positive cases, including 73,507 confirmed cases, 50,798 probable cases, and 3,191 suspect cases.

The county also reported 142 new cases among students and 29 new cases among staff in county schools. There have been a total of 5,848 cases among students and 1,676 among staff since the county began keeping track of COVID activity in schools in August 2021.

As of Friday morning, there were 263 people in county hospitals with the virus, including 222 adults and 41 children. There were also 53 people in intensive care units with the virus, including 49 adults and four children.

The county reported an additional 1,119 people were released from isolation Friday, raising that total to 123,116. There are 828 net active cases in the county.

Hidalgo County has administered a total of 762,816 COVID-19 tests, and 634,388 have had negative results.