86 Cameron County employees test positive for COVID

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. reported on Friday that from Dec. 11, 2021 through Jan. 7, 86 county employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The employees who tested positive work in the following departments: Parks and Recreation Dept., Public Works Pct. 1, Public Works Pct. 2, International Bridge System, Juvenile Probation Dept., Public Health, Sheriff’s Department, Auditor’s Office, Civil Legal Division, Constable Pct. 4, Constable Pct. 5, Extension Office, Emergency Rental Assistance Office, Elections Department, County Clerk’s Office, Adult Probation Dept., Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office, Commissioner Pct. 1, Commissioner Pct. 2, Commissioner Pct. 3, Amphitheater and Event Center Dept., Justice of the Peace, Pct.2-1, Justice of the Peace Pct. 3-1, and the Information Technology Department.

Due to privacy laws, the county will not release specific employee information.

“I urge everyone to please continue to protect your home from this ongoing threat. Please do not hesitate to contact our County Public Health Helpline at 956-247-3650 should you need a first or second-dose, or booster vaccine. To all County employees, please remain safe and continue to follow all health and sanitation protocols when out in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19 both at home and at work,” Trevino said.