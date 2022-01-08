Sheriff’s deputies reunite kangaroo with owner in Mercedes

Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies reunited a kangaroo with its owner Saturday after it got loose in Mercedes, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to the Facebook post, deputies responded to a call regarding the kangaroo in the 12000 block of Apache Drive about 2 miles from the ranch where the animal is located.

Deputies and the animal’s owner were able to recover the kangaroo without any incident, police said, adding that no injuries or property damage has been reported.

Details surrounding how the kangaroo got loose are still being determined, according to the sheriff’s office.