San Benito resident joins Driscoll Health System team

SAN BENITO — Sarah A. Garza has always had an affinity toward the healthcare industry and in making sure community members’ health is in good care.

As the daughter of a pharmacist and someone who attended a medically-themed high school, Garza grew up learning about healthcare professions.

Her interest and passion for the industry soon led her to dive into the world of healthcare.

She holds a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Texas at San Antonio.

For the last 14 years, Garza worked in operations and senior leadership roles with the Valley Baptist Physician Network in Harlingen.

This December, she began a new chapter of her career after being named the Driscoll Health System’s new vice president of clinics and physician groups.

“Healthcare is such an integral part of our day-to-day life and I think being at Valley Baptist all of those years has been wonderful to be able to see the difference in what you do and how you can help folks,” Garza said.

As vice president of the Driscoll Health System’s clinics and physician groups, Garza will be responsible for providing overall system leadership to a 140-member physician group.

Driscoll Health System personnel say central aspects of Garza’s job involve recruiting and retaining pediatric specialist physicians to serve children of South Texas and to ensure high quality of care and patient satisfaction.

“I’m really proud to join this team,” Garza said. “They have a wonderful reputation. Their team and everybody is just so patient-centric and all about the kids so it’s really nice to be a part of something like that.”

President and CEO of Driscoll Health System Eric Hamon stated that Sarah brings a deep well of experience and a familiarity with South Texas that is invaluable.

“Her many years of medical service to the Rio Grande Valley will be critical as construction continues on Driscoll Children’s Hospital Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg, the only designated, freestanding pediatric hospital in the Rio Grande Valley,” Hamon stated. “The entire Driscoll Health System will benefit from Sarah’s knowledge and expertise. She will fit in well with the Driscoll team.”

Garza said she’s excited to be a part of the Driscoll Health System’s expansion and help grow pediatric care in communities because there’s a great need.

“As a healthcare professional and a mom, pediatric healthcare has always been an area that I have been extremely passionate about,” Garza said. “This is one of the many reasons why I am excited for this opportunity to not only continue the mission of the Coastal Bend, but also to expand its presence in the Rio Grande Valley.”