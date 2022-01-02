‘Feels like’ temperatures in the 20s and 30s expected Monday morning

As you head out to work or school on Monday morning, be ready for some “feels like” temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville reports the entire Rio Grande Valley will wake up to frigid temperatures on Monday and possibly Tuesday.

“The first cold front of 2022 has moved through Deep South Texas…with freezing temperatures expected overnight,” writes Amber McGinnis, an NWS meteorologist. “Temperatures overnight (Sunday night) will fall into the upper 20s to low 30s across the area and “feels like” temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20 across most of the region.”

A few hours of freezing temperatures are expected late Sunday night and early Monday morning in Starr County and northern portions of Hidalgo and Willacy counties, McGinnis stated.

Officials said residents should ensure space heaters or heating systems are in good operating order, as to not cause fires.

Motorists traveling on Highway 48, especially near the Queen Isabella Memorial Bridge and Bahia Grande, should watch for pelicans, volunteers and law enforcement on the bridges.

Residents should take steps to protect outdoor plants by covering them or moving them indoors.

In addition, residents should wrap outdoor pipes to prevent them from freezing or bursting or allowing them to drip slowly.

Sunday’s highs will be in the 50s and the overnight lows will be in the 30s. Monday’s high will about 62 degrees with the lows on Monday night around 47 degrees.