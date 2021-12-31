Home Local News Photo Gallery: 2021 in Photos Local NewsPublicationsMid-Valley Town CrierMediaPhotoThe Monitor Photo Gallery: 2021 in Photos By Delcia Lopez - The Monitor - December 31, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Reindeer’s on a float appear floating in the sky during the 8th Annual McAllen Holiday Parade on Saturday, Dec.04, 2021 in McAllen, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Johnny Joe Gutierrez winner of the Texas Folklife ÒBig Squeeze contest ages 17 and over. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) President Donald Trump walks down the steps before a speech near a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Alamo, Texas. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Honor Guard bows their heads as trumpets are seen on a table that will play “taps” during the remembrance of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks in McAllen, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Pioneer’s Eddie Lee Marburger can’t believe the call by officials in the winding moments of the game against Liberty Hill at Heroes Stadium on Saturday Jan.02,2021 in San Antonio, Texas. The call was an interception. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Anna Bertulite,27, of Russia with a Tiscareno gown during a private photoshoot at the Gelman Museum on Thursday, August, 05,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Grace Kelly, McAllen High, Goalkeeper of the Year. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Angelika Garza wears her attire during PSJA Memorial Early College Dia de Muertos Annual Showcase on Monday, Nov.,1,2021 in Alamo, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Traffic is seen on the Anzalduas Bridge in the the early morning hours of Monday, Nov.,8,2021 in Mission, Texas. The U.S. reopened its border to fully vaccinated foreign travelers. The border has been closed to discretionary travel since March 2020. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) McAllen MemorialÕs Leah Garcia (13) jumps with joy with teammate Madisyn Sosa (4) on a call and point against Corpus ChristiÕs Veterans Memorial during the 3rd set of an Area round playoff game at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High school gymnasium on Thursday, Nov.,4, 2021 in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) A immigrant mother from Nicaragua carries her 5 month old daughter after crossing into the US in Hidalgo Wednesday, March, 24, 2021, (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Pioneer’s Lorelai Hill (5) reacts after a kill to defeat McHi 2-0 in the Sharyland Volleyball Tournament championship game at Pioneer High school on Saturday, August,28,2021 in Mission. Valley View’s Diego Ontiveros (7) collides with Brownsville Porter’s goalieIsaac Acevedo (0) during the overtime of a Region IV-5A championship game at Mercedes High school on Friday, April,9,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |[email protected]) Undocumented immigrants are seen silhouetted by the lights of a border patrol vehicle on Saturday Feb.06,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Joshua Garcia (8) makes a wicked tackle on San Benito’s Nick Gonzales (88) during the 2nd half of a playoff game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Thursday Nov.11,2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Icicles form on a citrus tree from a sprinkler system used to protect the trees from the freezing temperature on Monday, Feb.15,2021 in Edinburg. The trees are part of a larger grove north of Edinburg. ( Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Vernonica Whitacre, Marsha Green and Elle Torres enjoy their pick of the colorful bowls during the Food Bank RGV 50th Annual Empty Bowls event at Bert Ogden Arena on Tuesday, Oct.,26,2021 in Edinburg . (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Pioneer’s Lizzy Fina (2) reacts to a 2nd set loss to Flour Bluff in the regional quarterfinals match at Falfurrias Junior High school gymnasium on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 in Falfurrias, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) UTRGV graduates are seen in the early morning sunrise during UTRGV’s graduation ceremonies at UTRGV parking lot on Friday, May, 07 ,2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) High ocean swells from Hurricane Delta brought in a redfish and other debris near Beach access #3 on Friday, Oct.09,2020 in South Padre Island. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Romeo Posada,8, of Mercedes, Texas grimaces as he gets ready to receive the Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine for Children at Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance on Wednesday Nov.,03,2021 in Edinburg, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Anna Bertulite runs past a collection of stain glass at the Gelman Museum on Thursday, August, 05,2021 in San Juan, Texas. The Gelman Museum was the sight for a private photoshoot for Tiscareno Bridal Couture’s latest fashion campaign, Tiscareno 2022. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP) The Hidalgo County Courthouse is reflected on the golden windows of an adjacent building in Edinburg on Friday, Jan.08,2021. 