The Monitor 2021: A Year in Photos By Joel Martinez - The Monitor - December 31, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Renee Hill, widow of Lew Hill, gets emotional after being acknowledged during the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley the non-conference game against Dallas Christian at the UTRGV Fieldhouse on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen mayor Jim Darling speaks during the McAllen State of the City address at the McAllen Convention Center on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Javier Soriano take a moment after he and others cleaned debris from his families home after high winds and rain took of the roof the night before Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Immigrants are processed by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande on Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Roma. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) U.S. Army soldier Irene Miller salutes a headstone of a veteran after planting a flag during Memorial Day ceremonies at Rio Grande Valley State Cemetery on Monday, May 31, 2021, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Newly sworn in McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos, center, smiles as he jokes with attendees during a swearing in ceremony at McAllen City Hall on Monday, June 14, 2021, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Kristela Rocha and other members of La Union Pueblo Entero protests Texas governor Greg Abbott immigration policies in front of the Hidalgo County Commissioner’s Court building on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Robbie DeLeon moves done the ramp as skaters enjoy themselves at the stake park at Bicentennial Park on Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Rio Grande Valley FC Toros’ Erik Pimentel (4) heads the ball against FC Tulsa in a USL Championship game at H-E-B Park on Friday, June 25, 2021, in Edinburg.. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) A parade participant waves a flag from a pickup truck during the City of San Juan 4th of July Celebration at the San Juan Municipal Park on Friday, July 2, 2021, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Eric Munoz cooks during the City of San Juan 4th of July Celebration at the San Juan Municipal Park on Friday, July 2, 2021, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sister of Edelmiro Graza Jr, Gloria Ortiz,, left, hugs wife of Edelmiro Garza Jr., Brenda Garza, after a ceremony to honor McAllen Police officers Edelmiro Garza Jr. and Ismael Chavez at the new dedicated Garza-Chavez Police Community Network Center on Sunday, July 11, 2021, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) An immigrant waits to be processed after being aprehanded by the U.S. Border Patrol after a brief foot persuit in the brush on Friday, July 16, 2021, near Penitas. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) A child stands before Catholic priest Roy Snipes as he holds mass for immigrants before departure at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Fellow Mission police officers salute during tree planting ceremony to honor Mission police officer Jorge Cabrera, who passed away from COVID-19 last year, at the Mission police department on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) First Service Special Forces in WWII veteran Eugene Gutierrez receives hand shakes from other veterans as he is honored for his 100th birthday at the Hidalgo County Commissioners Court on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Worshipers pray during the funeral mass for former Bishop Reymundo Pena at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) A worshipper makes the sign of the cross as she enters the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle during a funeral mass for former Bishop Reymundo Pena on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Decorated Korean War veteran Bartolo Ybarra II stands in front of plaque dedicated to his war efforts as he visits the Veteran’s War Memorial of Texas on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Maria Infant reacts as she talks about her struggles at her home Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, north of La Joya. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Yudith Gallegos, wife of Jesus Gallegos, left, receives hugs as he is released from South Texas Health System McAllen with family and friends cheering him on after 142 days of hospitalization on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) The Grinch looks as toys are delivered to children at The Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) A Christmas wreath rest on the grave site of Army Staff Sgt. Juan F. Campos on Christmas Eve at the Texas State Cemetery on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, in Mission. Campos was died while serve his county during Operation Iraqi Freedom on June 1, 2007 at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio after injuries from a roadside IED explosion in Bagdad, Iraq on May 14. He served with the 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team and was a resident of McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])