COVID cases, hospitalizations show uptick in Hidalgo County

There were 246 more cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Hidalgo County as of Wednesday morning in addition to three deaths, two of which were unvaccinated.

According to a county news release, the new cases consist of 159 confirmed and 87 probable cases. In total, there have been 122,378 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, of which there have been 70,699 confirmed, 48,497 probable and 3,182 suspected cases in total.

There have also been two more staff members at local schools who have tested positive for COVID, as well as 24 students. The tally is currently at 860 staff members and 4,484 students, at least since the county began tracking COVID activity in county schools since August.

The majority of new cases are made up of people 11 years old and younger, 48 are between the ages of 12 and 19, while 43 cases are of people in their 20s.

Most of the cases are residents from Mission, Edinburg, McAllen and Weslaco.

The three people who died were two women in their 70s and 50s from McAllen and Mission, respectively, and a Mission man in his 40s.

The death toll is now at 3,522 in the county.

COVID hospitalizations continue to rise in the county. There are 77 people hospitalized, 68 of which are adults and nine pediatric patients. There are currently 22 in intensive care units with one of them being a child.

There were another 190 people released from isolation as of Wednesday and 998 net active cases.

There have been a total of 738,224 COVID-19 tests administered, with 122,378 returning positive.

Another 16 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Cameron County on Wednesday, including three more deaths.

The cases now total 54,406 in the county overall.

The three individuals who died were two Brownsville residents, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 90s, and a Harlingen woman in her 50s. Two were unvaccinated.

Cameron’s death toll now stands at 2,027.