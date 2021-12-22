Gutierrez announces candidacy for Pct. 4, Pl. 2 justice

A former detention officer announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for the office of Hidalgo County Precinct 4, Place 2 Justice of the Peace on Sunday.

Felix Gutierrez Jr. of Edinburg made the announcement in a letter he submitted to The Monitor, in which he said he’s determined for his campaign to meet the members of his community.

“I am committed to earning your trust and support,” Gutierrez said in his campaign announcement. “As part of that commitment, I have been working hard to meet each and every one of you.”

Gutierrez, who was born and raised by his parents Felix and Beatrice Gutierrez in San Carlos, is running as a Democrat in the March primary election. He has been married 14 years and is a father of two sons.

He attended J. Economedes High School. As he continued his education, he received an associate’s degree in computer science along with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

After he graduated from college he went on to work for Precinct 4, Place 1 Justice of the Peace Charlie Espinoza where he obtained experience and knowledge about the responsibilities of a Justice of the Peace.

“I gained extensive knowledge on the daily functions of the position, including traffic citations and other class C misdemeanors, civil cases, magistrates, landlord and tenant disputes, and inquests,” Gutierrez said in the announcement.

Along with working for Espinoza, Gutierrez worked as a detention officer for the sheriff’s office.

“I coordinated arraignments for Hidalgo County Precinct Judges, audited County and District Court Judgments for releasing, and managed minor immigration issues,” Gutierrez said in the announcement.

In addition to his work, he also dedicated his time to volunteering for Edinburg CISD.

If elected, he states that he will use this role to be of service to his community. He plans to have his office open five days a week with one day of the week having extended hours in order to increase his accessibility to the community.

“I will put fairness, integrity, and justice first for all individuals that come before the court,” Gutierrez stated.

The primary is set for March 1, 2022.