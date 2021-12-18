The RGV Vipers NBA G League team partnered with local retailer Status for their “Season of Giving” event that distributed 70 pairs of shoes, some autographed by Vipers players, and other school gear to students from Valley View school district on Thursday.

The Vipers have just completed the first portion of their season with a 9-3 record, which was the best in the South Division and qualified for the Showcase Cup Tournament Championship from Dec. 19-22 at the Mandalay Convention Center in Las Vegas.

After the Showcase, all teams will revert back to 0-0 and begin a 36-game regular season for the NBA G League title. The Vipers have won the championship a league-leading three times. They will return to Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg to kick off the regular season at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 30 against the Memphis Hustle.