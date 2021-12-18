The RGV Vipers NBA G League team partnered with local retailer Status for their “Season of Giving” event that distributed 70 pairs of shoes, some autographed by Vipers players, and other school gear to students from Valley View school district on Thursday.

Shoes lay in boxes as students receive shoes and other items from and a visit from the Rio Grande Valley Vipers basketball players at Valley View High School on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Hidalgo. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])

The Vipers have just completed the first portion of their season with a 9-3 record, which was the best in the South Division and qualified for the Showcase Cup Tournament Championship from Dec. 19-22 at the Mandalay Convention Center in Las Vegas.

After the Showcase, all teams will revert back to 0-0 and begin a 36-game regular season for the NBA G League title. The Vipers have won the championship a league-leading three times. They will return to Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg to kick off the regular season at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 30 against the Memphis Hustle.

Diana Benavides holds shoos autographed by the Rio Grande Valley Vipers basketball players at Valley View High School on Thursday in Hidalgo. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Members of the Rio Grande Valley Vipers basketball team prepare to hand out backpacks at Valley View High School on Thursday in Hidalgo. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Rio Grande Valley Viper basketball player Trevelin Queen talks with students as they receive shoes and other items from and a visit from the Rio Grande Valley Vipers basketball players at Valley View High School on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Hidalgo. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])

