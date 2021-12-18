Affidavit: Coach seen at bar before fatal hit-and-run

A La Feria High School coach charged in a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred on Oct. 30, 2021 had been at a La Feria bar prior to the accident, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Jaime Carlos Guerra, 55, is charged with accident involving death and tampering with physical evidence.

A Cameron County grand jury indicted him on the charges on Dec. 1, 2021 stating that Guerra drove a vehicle that became involved in an accident that “resulted in death to Robin Hernandez…knowing the accident occurred, intentionally and knowingly leave the scene of the accident, without leaving his name, address or vehicle information and provided no assistance to Hernandez when “it was apparent that the complainant was in need of medical treatment.”

In addition, the indictment states that Guerra “intentionally and knowingly alter an object, to-wit: a motor vehicle, with intent to impair its verity and availability as evidence in any subsequent investigation or official proceeding related to the offense.”

According to court documents, Guerra will be arraigned on the charges Jan. 12, 2022 before state District Judge Benjamin Euresti Jr. He was initially arraigned on the charges before Eloy Cano, Cameron County Justice of the Peace, on Dec. 1, 2021.

Guerra is accused of driving over Robin Lee Hernandez, 37, who was walking along the roadway in La Feria.

Video surveillance showed a black truck striking Hernandez and leaving the scene. Hernandez was struck by a second vehicle, and the driver of that car stopped to render aid, authorities said. Through an investigation, authorities said they were able to connect Guerra to the accident.

The probable cause affidavit states witnesses told police that Guerra had been at the Texas Rose Bar along with other coaches on Oct. 29, 2021 until 2 a.m., where after that he and other coaches went to the home of another coach to continue their victory celebration of a championship win. Guerra had been observed drinking, according to authorities.

The affidavit further states that on Nov. 1, 2021 Guerra took his truck to an Auto Mechanic Shop to be repaired for damage done to the front passenger side of his vehicle. According to the report, the front passenger of a black pickup truck struck Hernandez. Guerra owns a black truck, the report states.

Attorney Dan Sanchez, who is Guerra’s attorney, declined to comment on the case when contacted on Thursday.

According to court documents, Guerra has four DWI arrests that occurred in 1989, 1990 and 1999. He was indicted on charges of driving while intoxicated and pleaded guilty to two of the cases, the documents reflect. One of the charges was dismissed because he had been convicted in another, documents reflect.

Ginger Poynter, Hernandez’s mother, said in an earlier interview her son served three tours of duty in Iraq. She learned of Guerra’s arrest after receiving a call from the La Feria Police Department. She also received notification from the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office.

