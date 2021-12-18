Suspected drunk driver crashes into DPS trooper in Roma

A state trooper was injured Saturday morning after a woman traveled into oncoming traffic and collided with the officer’s patrol unit.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release that the two-vehicle crash happened at 4:23 a.m. in Roma on U.S. 83 west of Farm-to-Market Road 3167.

The preliminary investigation shows that the trooper was traveling eastbound when a 2015 Chevrolet driven by a woman collided with the patrol unit, causing the vehicle to spin, according to a news release.

The trooper sustained injuries and is in stable condition at a hospital while the woman was also transported to a hospital where she provided a blood specimen for alcohol concentration. She is also in stable condition.

DPS says she displayed symptoms of intoxication.

The crash remains under investigation.