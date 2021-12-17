McAllen man pleads guilty to possessing, trying to distribute child pornography

A McAllen man faces up to 20 years in federal prison after admitting to possessing child pornography with the intent to sell it on the internet.

According to a news release from Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery’s office, 34-year-old Astro Rey De Leon admitted to speaking to individuals who were interested in buying images of child pornography.

“Authorities had learned a computer was receiving child pornography,” the release said. “They were able to trace it to De Leon at his residence. He admitted he was actively involved in speaking with individuals who were interested in buying child pornography via applications on his cell phone.”

A search of De Leon’s phone revealed that he had attempted to sell child pornography as recently as a month prior to authorities arriving at his residence.

U.S. District Judge Randy Crane accepted the plea, and sentencing is scheduled for March 1, 2022.

De Leon faces a minimum of five and up to 20 years in federal prison, as well as a possible $250,000 maximum fine. He will remain in custody pending that hearing.