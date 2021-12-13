TSTC Nursing graduate expands career at home health agency

HARLINGEN — Kimberly Munoz of Harlingen found success as a vocational nurse after she completed the Vocational Nursing certificate of completion program in summer 2019 at Texas State Technical College.

Recently she added to her credentials when she graduated with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Nursing from TSTC.

The experience she gained while working at Windsor Atrium nursing home and currently at Little Miracles Home Health agency in Harlingen has helped her professional growth.

Munoz had more than 20 patients under her care as a vocational nurse at Windsor Atrium. She administered medications to patients, assisted with patient transfers and collaborated on a patient care plan.

Her transition to Little Miracles Home Health afforded her a part-time opportunity to enhance her knowledge of pediatric care.

“It brings me great satisfaction to know my efforts help their health improve,” she said of the pediatric patients.

Richard Martinez, director of nursing for Little Miracles Home Health, said Munoz has been a valuable asset to the company.

“Kimberly brings a great level of professionalism to our home health agency,” he said. “She is respectful of the families and the work environment. Most importantly, it is great to have one of our employees complete TSTC’s Nursing program.”

Munoz credits her training in TSTC’s Vocational Nursing program for her professional success.

“I was very shy at the time,” she said. “Collaborating in groups helped me to understand the importance of voicing concern.”

In addition to TSTC’s Associate of Applied Science degree in Nursing offered at the Harlingen and Sweetwater campuses, the college also offers a Vocational Nursing certificate program at the Breckenridge, Harlingen and Sweetwater campuses.

Licensed vocational nurses can make an average salary of $47,760 in Texas, with a projected job growth of 11% by 2028, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Registered nurses can earn an average of $75,320 per year in Texas, with a projected job growth of 17% by 2028, according to onetonline.org.

Registration for the spring semester is underway. For more information, visit tstc.edu.