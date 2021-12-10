Fire weather watch issued as cold enters Valley

Prior to a cold front that is expected to make its way through the Rio Grande Valley on Saturday, the National Weather Service in Brownsville on Friday issued a fire weather watch for all four Valley counties.

The watch will be in effect from noon until 6 p.m. Saturday.

The NWS reports a cold front will move through the area Saturday morning into the afternoon, dropping dewpoints above 40 degrees between mid-morning and early evening.

Relative humidity values are expected to fall into the upper teens to 20s by the afternoon, with wind speeds between 15 and 20 mph, and wind gusts to 35 mph.

The NWS reports, temperatures are expected to be near or above normal, into the mid to upper 70s. “The combination of these parameters could lead to rapid wildfire growth and spread with erratic fire behavior.”

Weather officials report outdoor burning should be postponed, the public should not use any type of equipment that can spark and motorists should avoid parking any vehicle on grass.

There’s a 30% chance of thunderstorms before 3 p.m. Saturday and patchy fog before 10 a.m. Saturday. The winds will blow in from the west early Saturday and then shift to north with wind gusts of up to 32 mph anticipated.

Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 70s and then drop to the 50s Saturday night. Sunday’s highs will be near 70 degrees and Sunday’s lows will be around 59 degrees.

