Brownsville airport executive recognized by business magazine

Francisco Partida, interim assistant director of aviation, at the Brownsville-South Padre Island International Airport has been named one of the winners of the 2021 Top 40 Under 40 executives by Airport Business Magazine.

Partida, 37, is the only aviation executive in Texas to receive this honor, the City of Brownsville announced in a media release Friday.

Candidates were vetted by the Airport Business Magazine staff on innovation, outstanding attributes, and commitment to the aviation industry.

“The 2021 Top 40 Under 40 are another crop of incredible young leaders cementing a strong future for the aviation industry in North America,” said Joe Petrie, editorial director of the Endeavor Aviation Group. “The winners come from a wide variety of backgrounds and serve various facets of the aviation industry and are making differences that will impact how North America travels for years to come.

This is the 10th year of the Top 40 program. Many past honorees are now leading major institutions and projects of the aviation industry due to their dedication and recognition for their valuable skills.

“We all are extremely proud of Francisco, his contributions to the City of Brownsville, the Brownsville South Padre International Airport and to the aviation industry,” said Bryant Walker, director of aviation and Brownsville assistant city manager. Francisco has been an integral part of the growth and development of aviation in Brownsville as well as his contribution in building the new terminal.”

Partida began his career with the Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport as an intern in 2016. He is a commercial licensed pilot, and served in the capacity of Special Projects Manager. Today, Partida serves as the interim assistant director of Aviation.