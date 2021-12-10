The Mission man found guilty this week on 13 counts of sexually abusing a child learned at his sentencing hearing Friday that he’ll be spending the rest of his life in prison.

Enrique Moreno Sanchez, 69, of Mission, has been sentenced to 99 years on seven of the counts against him and 20 years apiece on the remaining six counts against him and received fines totaling $130,000.

The sentences will run concurrent.

Sanchez — who was found guilty Tuesday on a single count of continuous sexual abuse of a child, six counts of indecency with a child (sexual contact) and another six counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child — has no chance of parole.

His victim was an extended family member who was abused from the ages of 6 to 9, according to the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office.

This story will be updated with more information.