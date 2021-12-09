HARLINGEN — In celebration of Christmas, the Harlingen Public Library has several holiday activities and events lined up for families this December.

Library personnel are inviting families to enjoy an evening of music, books and fun at their Candyland Winter Celebration scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 14 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

The outdoor event is free to the public and library personnel say it’s guaranteed to spread plenty of holiday cheer.

At the event, the South Texas Library Coalition plans to distribute books to children of all ages.

Additionally, student music acts will feature violin performances from TC Music Studio and the Peg and the Staff, South High’s pop choir Tonal Harmony and the Treasure Hills Elementary Choir.

Children will be able to pick up goodie bags and art kits, as well as write letters to Santa and play games with their families. Friends of the Library, a nonprofit organization, will also be printing holiday photos during the event.

The Harlingen Public Library has more Christmas-themed activities families can participate in this holiday season.

The library is currently accepting artwork for its Winter Virtual Art Show. The art show’s theme is pieces of art that celebrate this time of year and/or a winter holiday.

Submitted pieces of artwork are asked to be suitable for a family show. Any medium of art is acceptable and all ages are invited to participate. One piece of art will be displayed per participant.

All participants will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win new art supplies.

To enter the virtual art show, email a photo of your work and a completed entry form to [email protected] The deadline to enter the virtual art show is Saturday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m.

Families who create a gingerbread house this holiday season will be able to submit their creative design in the library’s Gingerbread House Contest.

To enter the contest, a photo of the gingerbread house must be emailed to [email protected] and include their name, age and guardian permission in the email so it can be posted on the library’s website and social media pages.

Winners will be selected based on creativity and originality. The deadline to compete in the contest is by the end of the day on Friday, Dec. 17.

Friends of the Library is selling raffle tickets for the raffle of two holiday baskets.

Tickets are available at the library now through Monday, Dec. 20 and will also be available for purchase at the library’s Candyland Winter Celebration event.

Library Assistant Director Molly Walter describes the library’s activities as being very unique because they have a focus on literacy and promote learning.

“Keeping kids thinking and learning through the holiday break is something we see is really important and valuable to the community,” Walter said. “It’s also a great way for people to come together and enjoy the holidays through music and the arts.”

For more information about the Harlingen Public Library, visit www.harlingenlibrary.org .