Top of his game: Harlingen South grad taking top money as gamer

HARLINGEN — Derek Diaz hadn’t slept much the previous night.

He’d spent the night gaming until about 5 a.m., with no regrets. It’s the career that has taken him far and driven with a passion that began at age 17.

Now at 22, he’s making good money playing online video games, or “esports”, for companies that have sent him across the country and around the world.

“It first started like a hobby when I was 17,” said Derek, a 2017 graduate of Harlingen High School South.

“I was coming home from school every day, and I would just get on my computer and play for fun,” he said. “But as time went on, I started to get really good at a specific game I was playing.”

That game was “H1Z1” a “battle royale” esport for which he acquired so much skill that, at 17, he was top 10 in North America. People in high places came knocking on his door — specifically Rick Fox, a former player for the LA Lakers and the Boston Celtics.

Fox had gone into business as an esports franchise owner which he named Echo Fox and contracted Derek to play for him.

“That was the game I ended up going to Las Vegas to play,” he said. “He housed me in Vegas for three or four months. He also sent me to Sweden and Seattle.”

Derek explained that games like H1Z1 and Fortnite are “battle royale” games in which about 100 players will “load” into a game and play until the last person is standing.

“Whoever’s the last wins the match,” he said.

His wins have won him contracts not only with Echo Fox but other esport organizations such Luminosity Gaming, for whom he played Apex Legends. Most recently he was in Pennsylvania coaching a team playing Valorant for the gaming company Susquehanna Soniqs.

“Valorant isn’t a battle royale game, it’s a straight tactical game, team versus team,” Derek said. “Valorant is currently really popular. There’s a world tournament going on in Berlin.”

The Pennsylvania gig was two months ago. Since then, he’s been freelancing for different players.

“They will pay me some money to look at their footage or their teams’ footage,” he said.

He hopes to find more contracts soon but would eventually like to move into management and talent scouting.