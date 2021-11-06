Photo Gallery: UTSA’s Roadrunners Athletics Center for Excellence (RACE)

SAN ANTONIO — As UTRGV students vote this week on a potentially history-making referendum that would bring Division I football to campus and to the Rio Grande Valley, one may not have to look far for a perfectly executed blueprint.
The practice facility at UTSA is seen on Wednesday, Oct.27,2021. In February 2006, the University of Texas at San Antonio approached Carr Sports Associates, Inc. to conduct a feasibility study and make recommendations to the university regarding an expansion of the athletics department. In November of that year, UTSA was given the final results of that study. Following the recommendations of CSA, the university facilitated a student referendum in September 2007 to gauge support for a fee increase. Nearly 66% of student voters supported the fee increase. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
The new RACE Center (Roadrunner Athletics Center of Excellence is seen on Oct. 28, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
UTSA Football grew its presence on the national stage in 2013, moving from the Western Athletic Conference to Conference USA. The Roadrunners made history once again in their sixth season under first-year Head Coach Frank Wilson. They finished the regular season 6-6, earning their first ever bowl bid. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
UTSA Roadrunners Football is an American football program that represents the University of Texas at San Antonio. UTSA began practicing in August 2010, and began competing as an NCAA Division I FCS independent on September 3, 2011. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
on Wednesday, Oct.,28,2021 in San Antonio, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
In the halls of the Roadrunner Athletics Center for Excellence (RACE) at the University of Texas at San Antonio campus, a large black and white photo is seen in the hallway when history was made in attendance for a football game at the Alamodome. UTSA made history when the team embarked on its first season of Roadrunner Football, under the leadership of Head Coach Larry Coker. In its first campaign, UTSA set records for first game attendance (56,743) and average home attendance for a new football program (35,521) on Oct. 28, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
UTSA Athletic Director Lisa Campos in her office on Wednesday, Oct.,28,2021 in San Antonio, Texas. Campos athletic director at the University of Texas at San Antonio since November of 2017. “My thing has always been about ensuring students have an exceptional experience culminating in graduation.” (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
Brad Parrott talks about UTSA’s football program and its rise to the top on Wednesday, Oct.,28,2021 in San Antonio, Texas. Parrott said community involvement is of the up most importance and leave local politics aside for a football program at the university level. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
The practice facility at UTSA is seen on Oct. 28, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
