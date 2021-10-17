Despite the rainy start due to the cold front, a sizeable crowd of more than 80 well-wishers gathered by the Starbase sign outside of SpaceX Starbase Saturday for an event to thank SpaceX for their support of local businesses and Rio Grande Valley schools.
Read the full story
. here
Holding signs and waving flags, lower valley students, educators and SpaceX fans show their support for the company Saturday morning for an event organized to thank SpaceX and Elon Musk for their support of the community outside SpaceX Starbase.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
Confetti fills the air as community members pull the strings on their confetti poppers Saturday morning for an event organized to thank SpaceX and Elon Musk for their community support outside SpaceX Starbase.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
IDEA Academy students pull the strings on their confetti poppers as they hold a banner printed with “Thank You Elon” Saturday morning for an event organized to thank SpaceX and Elon Musk for their community support outside SpaceX Starbase.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
Students, educators and administrators from Port Isabel ISD hold up their signs Saturday morning at an event organized to thank SpaceX and Elon Musk for their community support outside SpaceX Starbase.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
A group of over 80 people stretches out along the Starbase sign for a group photo Saturday morning for an event organized to thank SpaceX and Elon Musk for their community support outside SpaceX Starbase.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
IDEA Academy students hold up a banner printed with “Thank You Elon” Saturday morning at an event organized to thank SpaceX and Elon Musk for their community support outside SpaceX Starbase.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
RELATED READING:
A big ‘Thank you’: Businesses, schools show support for SpaceX