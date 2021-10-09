Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are currently on the lookout for a suspected vehicle involved in a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that occurred on Sept. 15 in Alamo.

The fatality occurred west of FM 1423 on State Highway 495 a little after 8 p.m.

Video surveillance obtained from a nearby business showed Jose I. Rodriguez was crossing 495 northbound when he stopped in the middle of the roadway and was fatally struck by a vehicle travelling east, according to a DPS news release.

The 50-year-old man sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle suspected in the incident is a four-door Chevy or Ford pick-up truck with damage to the front bumper and is possibly maroon in color.

If anyone has information regarding the vehicle or driver involved, call DPS at (956) 565-7600.