Pioneer’s Lorelai Hill (5) gets a hit on McAllen High’s Miranda Quintanilla (14) at McAllen High school gymnasium on Saturday, Oct.09,2021 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |[email protected])
McAllen High’s Miranda Quintanilla (14) turns away dejected after Pioneer celebrates their win 25-14,19-25,25-11,and 25-13 at McAllen High school gymnasium on Saturday, Oct.09,2021 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |[email protected])
McAllen High’s Aleah Saenz (10) gets a ball past Pioneer’s Natalie Reyes(14) and Lorelai Hill (5) at McAllen High school gymnasium on Saturday, Oct.09,2021 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |[email protected])
Pioneer’s Mariana Trevino (9) with a hit against McAllen High’s Ada Sadlier (2) at McAllen High school gymnasium on Saturday, Oct.09,2021 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |[email protected])
Pioneer’s Lorelai Hill (5) and Mariana Trevino (9) stuff a block at the net against McAllen High’s Miranda Quintanilla (14) at McAllen High school gymnasium on Saturday, Oct.09,2021 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |[email protected])
Pioneer’s Thalia Ochoa (4) with a kill against McAllen High’s Ada Sadlier (2) at McAllen High school gymnasium on Saturday, Oct.09,2021 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |[email protected])
Pioneer’s Natalie Reyes (14) tries to save a ball against McAllen High at McAllen High school gymnasium on Saturday, Oct.09,2021 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |[email protected])
Pioneer’s Natalie Reyes (14) and Lorelai Hill (5) point to Thalia Ochoa (4) after she makes a thundering kill against McAllen High at McAllen High school gymnasium on Saturday, Oct.09,2021 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |[email protected])
McAllen High’s Ada Sadlier (2) battles at the net gainst Pioneer’s Thalia Ochoa(4) at McAllen High school gymnasium on Saturday, Oct.09,2021 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |[email protected])

