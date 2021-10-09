Career-training grant to benefit TSC students

Families facing financial hardships and need the required construction trade skills for employment can rely on Texas Southmost College for training, thanks to a Self Sufficiency Fund Grant recently awarded to the college by the Texas Workforce Commission.

The $351,794 grant, the first of its kind for TSC, was awarded this week during a presentation at the TSC International Technology, Education and Commerce Center (ITECC) training labs and will allow the college to provide training to adult Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) recipients, as well as individuals at risk of becoming dependent on public assistance.

“It is wonderful and an honor to have been awarded our first Self Sufficiency Fund Grant because it truly supports our mission of providing innovative learning opportunities for the families that are the heart of our community,” TSC President Jesus Roberto Rodriguez said. “We’ll be able to train 188 students whose lives are going to be transformed immediately.”

Rodriguez added that the TSC Board of Trustees has invested more than $23 million in expanding learning spaces and equipment, including state-of-the-art workforce training labs to enrich students’ educational experiences.

The grant will help provide training in welding, plumbing, insulation, scaffolding, forklift driving and electrical work.

“Training in key high-demand, middle skilled job fields help promote self-sufficiency and changes the lives of Texans, offering a pathway toward upward mobility,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “This grant to Texas Southmost College serves as recognition for their commitment to training the workforce of Texas and helps provide employers with skilled labor needed to fill jobs across the state.”

The Self Sufficiency Fund Grant pays for training costs, including certifications and course materials so graduates are ready to be placed in full-time employment. The goal is for graduates to become and remain independent of financial assistance and can better provide for their families.

“This Self Sufficiency Fund Grant is an amazing thing for our college and those we serve,” said TSC Trustee and Past Chair Adela Garza. “The partnership we have with the Texas Workforce Commission is changing so many lives and I know firsthand because TSC is my school too, and without it, I wouldn’t have my degree. The investments we make in our community is how we continue to grow together.”

For more information about TSC’s Workforce Training programs or how to apply for a scholarship, visit tsc.edu/wtce.