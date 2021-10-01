Gov. Greg Abbott is bringing 10 governors to South Texas next week to discuss the “border crisis” in Mission.

Details about the visit are scant, but an email from the governor’s office on Friday afternoon indicated the press conference will occur Wednesday.

Abbott will be joined by the following governors:

>> Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey

>> Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp

>> Idaho Gov. Brad Little

>> Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

>> Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte

>> Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts

>> Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine

>> Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt

>> South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem

>> Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon

Other state officials who will attend include Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, and Texas Military Department Brigadier General Monie R. Ulis.

National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd will also be present, according to Abbott’s office.

No other information was made available.