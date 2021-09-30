The U.S. Postal Service has released four new Day of the Dead forever postal stamps.

The Day of the Dead pane of 20 stamps are now available at Post Office locations nationwide, the U.S. Postal Service said in a news release.

A dedication ceremony for the stamps was held on Wednesday at the El Paso Museum of Fine Art.

“In recent decades, Day of the Dead has caught on in the United States as a festive celebration for all ages,” said Michael J. Elston, secretary of the USPS Board of Governors, who served as the dedicating official. “These new stamps from the U.S. Postal Service provide a wonderful way to commemorate this colorful and life-affirming holiday.”

