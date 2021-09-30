BISD to hold job fair on Saturday

The Brownsville Independent School District will hold a job fair from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at the CAB Cafeteria, 708 Palm Blvd.

According to an announcement from the district, BISD is looking for teachers, special education teachers, substitute teachers and paraprofessionals, as well as bus drivers, maintenance workers, electricians, plumbers and Food and Nutrition Services workers.

The district’s website includes job descriptions for at least 150 positions, from remote and in-person teachers to librarians and substitute teachers, nurses, attendance clerks, coaches, equipment repair specialists, truck drivers, bus drivers, bus monitors and more.