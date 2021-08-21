Doctors Hospital at Renaissance Health Women’s Hospital recently received the first and only Level IV Maternal Facility designation in the Rio Grande Valley, which is the highest level of care designated by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

This makes DHR Health Women’s Hospital one of only 31 facilities in Texas currently designated as a Level IV Maternal Facility.

Level IV designations are awarded to hospitals that provide the highest possible comprehensive care and highlights the facility’s ability to treat even the most intricate cases that present a high risk of maternal morbidity or mortality.

“We are proud to raise the standards of maternal care and to become the first hospital in South Texas that is able to care for all levels of obstetrical patients in the Rio Grande Valley, especially those who have complicated pregnancies that prevent them from having a normal delivery,” Dr. Efraim Vela, medical director at DHR Health Women’s Hospital, said in a news release. “We are able to provide the best maternal care because of the collaboration that occurs with our specialists in cardiology, critical care, intensivists, pediatricians, neonatologists, and our super star surgeons.”

The women’s hospital has 151 beds and is the only free standing women’s hospital in the Valley, averaging over 8,000 deliveries per year.

In addition to the designation, delivering mothers at the women’s hospital have access to the Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit which incorporates a full range of care for expectant mothers and babies with complex conditions.

“Before women with complicated pregnancies had to travel to San Antonio or Houston, now they can receive comprehensive specialized care here at home,” Vice President at DHR Health Women’s Hospital Aida Martinez said in the release.