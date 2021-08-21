Man gets 2 years for defrauding Mercedes company of more than $400K

A federal judge on Thursday sentenced a 44-year-old man to two years in prison for stealing more than $400,000 from a Mercedes document shredding company.

Brian Janish had pleaded guilty to the charges on June 10.

The United States Attorneys Office for the Southern District of Texas said in a news release that Janish will also have to pay $340,239.19 in restitution and will remain on three years of supervised release following the completion of his sentence.

The theft occurred between July 2013 and December 2017.

Janish was in charge of establishing bank accounts and approving expenses.

“When the company switched banks, Janish failed to close the company’s previous bank account or destroy the corporate credit card issued in his name,” the press release states. “In fact, he charged personal expenses on the company credit card, including travel and online goods. Janish also wrote checks from the company account and withdrew case for personal use. He attempted to cover his fraud by emailing fake bank statements to the company.”

Janish is the former controlling manager of Lone Star Shredding’s Tennessee-based parent company.

Federal authorities said in the release that Janish was allowed to remain on bond and voluntarily surrender to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.