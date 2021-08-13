Nebraska man accused in fatal wrongway crash to appeal bond reduction denial

The attorney representing a Nebraska man who is accused of driving while intoxicated and causing a wrongway fiery crash where witnesses rescued him from a burning vehicle will file an appeal after a second bond reduction in his case was denied.

David R. Cantu, who represents 29-year-old Tyrone Dewayne Amos, notified the 332nd state District Court on Thursday of his intent to appeal.

Amos is charged with intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle over allegations he caused a head-on crash at 4:35 a.m. on May 4 that killed Victor Bazan, seriously injured the man’s wife, as well as severely injuring another man.

The wrongway crash happened in the 1400 block of North Expressway 281.

Edinburg police have alleged Amos was driving southbound in the northbound lanes when he crashed head-on into a Dodge Ram, causing a three-vehicle wreck.

Witnesses at the scene pulled him from his burning vehicle, according to a probable cause affidavit for his arrest.

Initially, he received a total of $400,000 in bonds, but in May, Cantu successfully had the bonds reduced to $170,000.

During that hearing, Amos’ older sister, Melinda Smith, told District Judge Mario E. Ramirez Jr. that her younger brother’s family was trying to pull enough money together with hopes that his bonds be reduced to $100,000.

Amos was scheduled for a second bond reduction Wednesday and court records indicate his efforts for another bond reduction were unsuccessful.

According to Edinburg police who interviewed Amos as he was laying on his left side in the back of a witness’ pickup after the crash, the 29-year-old told authorities he had been drinking in downtown and was “faded.”

Investigators allege he confessed to drinking beer, smoking marijuana and taking shots.

Amos had been in the Rio Grande Valley for approximately two months working construction before the crash happened.

He remains jailed on a total of $170,000 in bonds, records show.

