Hidalgo County Health Authority issues mask mandate for all schools, defying Abbott’s ban

Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez issued a mask mandate for schools Friday following an uprising by several Rio Grande Valley school districts Thursday.

Melendez’s order mandates that students, staff and visitors to all public and private schools from kindergarten through 12th grade must wear facial coverings while inside schools — regardless of vaccination status.

However, school districts may opt out of the mandate if their respective school board votes to do so, a news release from the county said Friday.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez commended Melendez for his recommendation in the release, saying he has consistently aligned his actions regarding the pandemic with science.

“We are seeing dramatic increases in the number of pediatric patients being admitted into our hospitals because of this disease and I support every effort to keep our children safe,” Cortez said.

Pediatric patients, or those under age 19, accounted for 10% of COVID-19 patients in Hidalgo County hospitals this week, Melendez said in the release.

The order comes days before in-person instruction is expected to begin across the region, and as virus-related cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to increase. On Friday, Hidalgo County reported nine deaths and 524 new cases.

It also follows a meeting between county officials and area school superintendents, the release said. It’s unclear when officials met, but on Thursday several school boards across the Valley voted to file a lawsuit against Gov. Greg Abbot’s ban on mask mandates and issued their own rules on masks.

Melendez’s order does make some exceptions, including anyone under age 2; anyone who is consuming drinks or food; anyone exercising outdoors; and anyone with medical conditions.

Additionally, the order recommends physical distancing of at least 3 feet between students in a classroom.

The order is effective immediately and remains in effect for nine weeks — unless a school’s governing body votes to opt out.