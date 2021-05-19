A Nebraska man accused of driving while intoxicated, traveling the wrong way and causing a crash that killed one person and injured two others, received a significant bond reduction Wednesday afternoon.

Tyrone Dewayne Amos, 29, appeared in front of 332nd state District Judge Mario E. Ramirez Jr. via videoconferencing for the hearing.

Amos had been held on a total of $400,000 in bonds on charges of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle, but Ramirez reduced his total bonds to $170,000 after hearing testimony from his older sister, Melinda Smith, and argument from his attorney, David R. Cantu.

Smith told Ramirez how Amos has a large family in Omaha, Nebraska, that is trying to pull enough money together in hopes that his bond be reduced to $100,000.

She said Amos had been in the Rio Grande Valley for about two months working construction before the crash happened and told Ramirez that he has a supportive family who would ensure he appears in court.

Cantu also told the judge that Amos’ family has been active in contacting him about the case and said if his client makes bond, he could stay with a relative in Desoto, Texas, a Dallas suburb.

The Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office had opposed any reduction in his bond, citing the severity of the case and how the two individuals who were seriously injured have been traumatized.

He is accused of causing a head-on wreck that killed Victor Bazan, seriously injured Bazan’s wife, as well as severely injuring another person.

The crash happened at 4:35 a.m. on May 6 in the 1400 block of North Expressway 281.

He was driving southbound in the northbound lanes when he crashed head-on into a Dodge Ram, causing a three-vehicle wreck.

Witnesses at the scene rescued Amos from his burning vehicle, according to the probable cause affidavit.

One witness told Edinburg police that he was driving northbound when headlights heading southbound appeared “all of a sudden” before the crash.

“Officer Martinez will testify that he then spoke with Amos who was laying on his left side without a shirt in the back seat of a white Ram pickup. Officer Martinez will testify that Amos stated he was drinking downtown and was faded,” the affidavit read.

Investigators say Amos had been in downtown McAllen and confessed to drinking beer, smoking marijuana and taking shots.