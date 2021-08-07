HARLINGEN — It’s about the whole kid.

That was the message delivered Friday at the Harlingen Area Football Coaches Forum.

“We are there to make sure they have somewhere safe that they can feel loved and come out and learn the qualities that Coach Gomez was talking about,” said Coach Israel Gonzalez, head coach at Harlingen High School South.

Gonzalez was referring to Coach Manny Gomez, head coach at Harlingen High School. Gonzalez and Gomez, along with Marine Military Academy Coach Bobby Lucio, gave a presentation at the Harlingen Public Library. The event, attended by Harlingen educators and administrators, was hosted by the Rotary Club of Harlingen.

“It’s to hear about the coaches, what they have planned for the year and how they run their programs,” said Lucy Cadenas, president of the Rotary Club.

Cadenas was impressed by the message that students “aren’t just objects.”

“They actually care for the players, and they’re wishing them well,” she said.

Gomez and Gonzalez spoke about ethics and commitment. Gomez spoke specifically about embracing students and giving them that extra support they may not have away from school.

“We are process oriented,” Gomez said. “Too many times people just want to worry about the results, but part of the result is going through the process. The process is what we are, what we are made of.”

He spoke of working with willing and eager athletes but also those who need motivation.

“A lot of kids don’t have that fire and that backing at home so we have to be that for them,” Gomez said.

Harlingen School Board President Gerry Fleuriet commended all three coaches for their presentation.

“They all made us so proud,” she said. “They represented the best of Harlingen, they represented the pride of Harlingen. What impressed me was the fabulous camaraderie between all three. They are friends, they respect one another, they really value the relationship between schools. To me that all just spells success for all of Harlingen.”

