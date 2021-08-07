HARLINGEN — Palms Behavioral Health, the only comprehensive mental health facility in Cameron County, celebrated its fifth anniversary of existence on Friday morning.

Starting at 9 a.m. in front of the Palms entrance, guests were witnesses to a special proclamation honoring Palms for their dedication to helping people with mental health challenges presented by the Cameron County Commissioners Court.

“The dream was to take an empty field in Harlingen and build a first-class behavioral health facility to serve the people of Cameron County and all South Texas,” said Cynthia Mendoza, CEO of Palms Behavioral Health. “Our regions need comprehensive psychiatric services to continue to grow and Palms remains dedicated to being an anchor for those searching for help and healing,” she said.

Palms provides outpatient and inpatient psychiatric services to adolescents from the age of 12 and adults. The facility is composed of psychiatrists, clinicians, registered nurses and recreational therapists who provide the assessment, diagnosis and stabilization for those suffering from disorders such as depression, anxiety, suicidal ideation, homicidal ideation, schizophrenia, bi-polar disorder and chemical dependency.

“On average, we have over two to three hundred patients a month. With both our inpatient and outpatient services,” Mendoza said.

“The inpatients cannot leave the unit but the other patients are not in a secured location,” she said.

Because Palms sees teenagers and adults, Mendoza said age groups vary when it comes to patients. During the summer there are less students but once school starts those numbers increase. Mendoza said in her speech one in five U.S adults experience one mental health episode at least once a year and 50 percent before the age of 14. In 2020, suicide attempts increased by 31 percent in adolescents. Because of these percentages, Mendoza added Palms is dedicated to working with community partners to advocate for mental health awareness.

“It depends on the season,” she said.

At the moment there are no plans to open another facility in South Texas, Mendoza added. Since opening Palms, she said it has had a positive impact on Cameron County.

“We had services in Hidalgo County but some families are low income and don’t have the resources to travel counties and I think it is beneficial for people to have it right in their neighborhood,” Mendoza said.

Palms provides free mental health assessments 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling 956-365-2600