Valley sees two COVID deaths, 648 new cases

Hidalgo and Cameron Counties on Friday revealed an additional 648 new cases of the COVID-19 virus and two deaths.

Hidalgo County saw 418 positive cases. Of that total, 65 have been confirmed and 353 are probable.

A death was also reported in Hidalgo County. The deceased was a man older than 70 from San Juan. This brings the county’s death toll to 2,931.

According to a news release from Cameron County, 139 tests returned positive. In working with unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers, Cameron County found 91 positive cases of COVID-19.

The death reported in Cameron County was a San Benito man in the 40 to 49 age range.