83-year-old man killed in crash near Alton

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal accident that left an 83-year-old Mission man dead.

DPS says the man died in a two-vehicle crash at approximately 2:40 p.m. Thursday on FM 1925 and FM 681, which is north of Alton.

Preliminary investigation shows a 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis, which was occupied by a male driver and two passengers, was traveling eastbound on FM 1925 and ran a stop sign.

A 2015 Ford F-150 driven by a man collided with the Ford.

The driver of the Mercury, 83-year-old Jose Torres Mejia, died at the scene.

EMS transported his two passengers to a local hospital.

The driver of the Ford was not transported to the hospital.