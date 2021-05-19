Street flooding throughout Cameron County

The City of Harlingen is reporting standing water in the following streets:
- Northbound expwy 77 by Sams
- Paradise Park
- Wilson Rd & Primera
- Bus. 77 from North Y to Loop 499
- 800-900 E Tyler Ave down to one lane
- Teege & Frontage
- Northbound Ed Carey Frontage
- 3rd Street /Commerce
- 500/600 blk of E Taft by Sam Houston Elementary School area
- Eye Street by the police department
- Commerce/Jefferson
- 900 E. Austin
- Jefferson from 1st Street to Commerce
- 500 W. Taft
- E. Tyler from 10th to 21st.
The Los Indios Police Department says parts of Robertson Street are flooded. Residents are asked to use Heywood Street. Parts of 4th Streets are flooded as well.