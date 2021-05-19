Street flooding throughout Cameron County

The City of Harlingen is reporting standing water in the following streets:

Northbound expwy 77 by Sams

Paradise Park

Wilson Rd & Primera

Bus. 77 from North Y to Loop 499

800-900 E Tyler Ave down to one lane

Teege & Frontage

Northbound Ed Carey Frontage

3rd Street /Commerce

500/600 blk of E Taft by Sam Houston Elementary School area

Eye Street by the police department

Commerce/Jefferson

900 E. Austin

Jefferson from 1st Street to Commerce

500 W. Taft

E. Tyler from 10th to 21st.

The Los Indios Police Department says parts of Robertson Street are flooded. Residents are asked to use Heywood Street. Parts of 4th Streets are flooded as well.