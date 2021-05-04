Walmart, Sam’s Club offering walk-up COVID-19 vaccines

Walmart and Sam’s Club announced Tuesday that COVID-19 vaccines are now available to customers and associates in all of their more than 5,100 pharmacy locations nationwide, across 49 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.

This includes the more than 500 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in Texas.

The vaccines are being given for both walk-up and scheduled appointments. The company is also unveiling new programs to encourage people to get vaccinated.

“Now that supply and eligibility have expanded, it’s even more important for us to reach underserved and vulnerable populations to ensure equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president, Health & Wellness. “Widespread vaccination is the only way we will eventually end the pandemic and help our country reopen, and we don’t want anyone to get left behind as we enter this new chapter in our fight against COVID-19.”

Appointments can be made at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and samsclub.com/covid. Walmart pharmacies are open seven days a week (Sam’s Club pharmacies are closed on Sunday), and are administering the approved J&J, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. You do not need to be a member to receive the vaccine at Sam’s Club.