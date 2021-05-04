Border Patrol agents undergoing training rescue kayaker

Border Patrol marine agents were undergoing training on South Padre Island when they were called to help a capsized kayaker.

The Air and Marine Operations agents were conducting vessel training on Thursday morning, April 29, when they heard shouts for help from people at the Sea Ranch Marina.

When they arrived the agents found a man clinging to a dock structure. They were able to pull the man onto the Border Patrol boat, plus find his partially submerge kayak and gear.

Agents say the man fell out of his kayak and had been in the water about 20 minutes. They were able to notify two of his fellow kayakers and let them know of the rescue.

The man was returned to the Sea Ranch Marine and declined medical treatment.