3 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Cameron County

Three more Cameron County residents has died from COVID-19 related causes, the county health department reported Wednesday afternoon.

This raises the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 1,613, Cameron County Public Health said in a statement.

Also Wednesday, the county reported an additional 80 COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of cases in Cameron County to 40,259.

The new cases include six children ages 9 and under, and 19 people ages 10 to 19.

One resident age 80 to 89 was also reported.

As part of the COVID-19 action response plan, Cameron County Public Health is conducting epidemiological investigations, contact tracing as needed and continues to monitor the situation.