What has four legs, wagging tails, wet noses and lots of love? Dogs and puppies and they will be up for adoption on Friday at the Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center.

The BARCC will hold a virtual Spring Into Adoption event where loveable dogs and puppies will be up for adoption at a $49 fee, which includes spay/neuter, vaccines, microchip, flea/tick prevention, heart-worm prevention, city license and rabies tags. The regular adoption fee is $99.

Sarah Santos, adoption specialist at BARCC, said the dogs will make their debut on BARCC’s Facebook Page during the 11 a.m. live virtual event providing potential dog owners with the chance to see what pooches are up for adoption.

Some 10 to 15 dogs will be shown and will be ready to go, Santos said.

The shelter was closed to the public last year for several months because of the coronavirus pandemic and it was an unsure and “very scary time for everyone,” Santos said. The rescue groups were allowed access to the shelter so they could remove them and provide them with better homes.

The shelter then started to have curbside adoptions where potential pet owners could see what pets were up for adoption on BARCC’s website or Facebook Page. They would then contact the shelter, make appointments to see the animals and then make arrangements for adoptions, Santos said.

Today’s event will last about 15 to 20 minutes where each dog will be shown and the public will have the chance to see what dogs are available.

“We are going to give the dogs the spotlight because it has been really hard on us since COVID happened,” Santos said. “We have had dogs that have been here for six months and we are trying our best to get them out of here and I think this is going to be the one event where they are finally going to get adopted. They are finally going to be seen.”

The new owners will be able to pick up the dogs right away since they will already have their shots, been either spayed or neutered and have been micro chipped.

The dogs up for adoption are mixed breeds. There will be Labrador mixes, Pit-bull mixes, some Chihuahuas, German Shepherd mixes and German Shepherd puppies.

Any of the German Shepherd puppies that are adopted would have to be taken back to the shelter in about a month to be either spayed or neutered because right now they are too small for surgery. The potential owners would have to sign a Sterilization Agreement with the shelter agreeing to take them back for their necessary surgeries, Santos said.

“We try our best every day to get these animals adopted and that is why we do these events so we can give them a chance at a better life,” Santos said. “These animals are my passion. These animals don’t have a voice but we at the Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center, we are their voice and we make sure that every voice that is willing to be heard, is heard.”

“My motivation for this job and life is to make these animals lives better and brighter. That is my passion and that is what keeps me going every day.”

To see the animals that are up for adoption go to: www.petharbor.com or BARCC’s Facebook Page.

