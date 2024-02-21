Manhunt ends in arrest of Raymondville shooting victim’s half-brother

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The manhunt for alleged killer Mario Martinez, wanted for the 7:45 p.m. Tuesday shooting of his half-brother Reynaldo Acosta, ended late Wednesday when he was captured by Raymondville police and other agencies at a house in the 1200 block of West Tampico Street.

Raymondville police charged Martinez with murder. He was also charged by the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office with a felony warrant on other charges but details were not available Tuesday.

A female was also taken into custody on Tuesday but her charges are not yet available.

A police raid at a home in the 300 block of West Canal Street just after 1 p.m. was conducted by multiple agencies but did not yield an arrest.

Raymondville police Detective Juan Trevino said officers were checking the home on Canal Street Wednesday, searching for the shooting suspect.

Martinez was wanted for allegedly shooting and killing Acosta at a home in the 800 block of West Tampico Avenue.

A police helicopter and a large drone were scouring the city as the manhunt continued.

Martinez was last seen Wednesday morning, driving a gray or light silver 1990s model Chevrolet truck, police said.

A caravan of law enforcement officers, including U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Rangers, Willacy County Sheriff’s Office, Raymondville Police Department and other agencies scattered after leaving Canal Street but the search continued at mid-afternoon.