Santa Maria’s season ends in Elite 8 against Thrall

By
Bryan Ramos
-
The Santa Maria Cougars after their Region IV-2A final loss against Thrall on Saturday at Buda Johnson High School in Buda. Photo by Edward Ornelas - Special to RGVSports.com.

The Santa Maria Cougars saw their season come to an end in a 66-45 loss against Thrall in the Region IV-2A final on Saturday at Buda Johnson High School in Buda.

The Santa Maria bench looks on during the Region IV-2A final against Thrall on Saturday at Buda Johnson High School in Buda. Photo by Edward Ornelas – Special to RGVSports.com.

Thrall stormed out of the gate with a 26-point first quarter to take a commanding 26-14 lead after one.

Santa Maria’s Jason Aleman battles for a rebound during the Region IV-2A final against Thrall on Saturday at Buda Johnson High School in Buda. Photo by Edward Ornelas – Special to RGVSports.com.

The Tigers took a 42-24 lead into the half, but Santa Maria put up a fight during the third and fourth quarters to keep the second half competitive.

Santa Maria head coach Johnny Cipriano speaks to his team during a timeout during the Region IV-2A final against Thrall on Saturday at Buda Johnson High School in Buda. Photo by Edward Ornelas – Special to RGVSports.com.

The Cougars drew even with the Tigers after a 10-10 third quarter, but Santa Maria didn’t have enough firepower to complete the comeback attempt as Thrall punched its ticket to the UIL Class 2A State Tournament next week at the Alamodome.

Santa Maria’s Esiah Gracia drives to the basket during the Region IV-2A final against Thrall on Saturday at Buda Johnson High School in Buda. Photo by Edward Ornelas – Special to RGVSports.com.

District 32-2A champion Santa Maria finishes its season 20-13 overall and put together a 16-game winning streak after a 4-12 start to the year. The Cougars’ regional final round playoff appearance is the first in program history led by third-year head coach Johnny Cipriano.

Santa Maria lost 66-45 against Thrall in the Region IV-2A final Saturday at Buda Johnson High School in Buda. Photo by Edward Ornelas — Special to The Monitor.

Santa Maria made its way to the Region IV-2A final by picking up postseason wins over Three Rivers (64-54), Johnson City (57-47), San Antonio Lee Academy (54-47) and Sabine Pass (58-51).

Santa Maria’s Luis Otero takes a jump shot during the Region IV-2A final against Thrall on Saturday at Buda Johnson High School in Buda. Photo by Edward Ornelas – Special to RGVSports.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR