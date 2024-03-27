Only have a minute? Listen instead
ALAMO — The wrestlers of New Breed Wrestling held an anniversary show at The Landmark on Tower in Alamo on Sunday, March 24. The show featured four matches, including a tag team championship match, a six-way ladder match, and a heavyweight championship match.
The crowd played an integral role in the energy during the event, chanting the names of their favorite wrestlers and erupting with applause with each dangerous stunt.
Read the full story
. here
Calavera Diamante during a performance in New Breed Wrestling’s anniversary show on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at The Landmark on Tower in Alamo. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Albert Galvan is pinned by Sean Ayala during a performance in New Breed Wrestling’s anniversary show on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at The Landmark on Tower in Alamo. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Steven Badillo locks his opponent during the main event in New Breed Wrestling’s anniversary show on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at The Landmark on Tower in Alamo. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Daniel Galvan, who wrestles under the name Daddy Daniel Ismael, is thrown to the ground by Danny Chance during a performance in New Breed Wrestling’s anniversary show on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at The Landmark on Tower in Alamo. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
New Breed wrestlers Javier Franco, who goes by Mooncat Franco, is twirled in the air and thrown down by Danny Chance during a performance in New Breed Wrestling’s anniversary show on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at The Landmark on Tower in Alamo. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Sean Ayala goes airborne against Albert Galvan during a performance in New Breed Wrestling’s anniversary show on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at The Landmark on Tower in Alamo. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Calavera Diamante falls off the mat during the six-way ladder match in New Breed Wrestling’s anniversary show on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at The Landmark on Tower in Alamo. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
A wrestler is thrown on the ground near the audience during the six-way ladder match in New Breed Wrestling’s anniversary show on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at The Landmark on Tower in Alamo. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Jaime Guerrero, also known as Iggy Trip, lays on the mat in pain after the six-way ladder match in New Breed Wrestling’s anniversary show on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at The Landmark on Tower in Alamo. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Kike Caballero bounces off the mat during the six-way ladder match in New Breed Wrestling’s anniversary show on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at The Landmark on Tower in Alamo. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Javier Franco, who goes by Mooncat Franco, sprays oil on his body before the start of New Breed Wrestling’s anniversary show on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at The Landmark on Tower in Alamo. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Daniel Galvan and Steven Badillo during practice on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at the New Breed School of Wrestling in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
