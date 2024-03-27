Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

ALAMO — The wrestlers of New Breed Wrestling held an anniversary show at The Landmark on Tower in Alamo on Sunday, March 24. The show featured four matches, including a tag team championship match, a six-way ladder match, and a heavyweight championship match.

The crowd played an integral role in the energy during the event, chanting the names of their favorite wrestlers and erupting with applause with each dangerous stunt.

Read the full story here.

RELATED READING: