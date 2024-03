VALLEY HS BOYS SOCCER SCHEDULE

AREA ROUND

Thursday’s Games

Class 5A

Brownsville Porter vs. Flour Bluff, 3 p.m. at Cabaniss Soccer Field

Brownsville Lopez vs. Laredo Martin, 7 p.m. at Gladiator Stadium in Roma

Class 4A

Brownsville Jubilee vs. Vanguard Beethoven, 5:45 p.m. at Lions Stadium in La Feria

IDEA Edinburg Quest at Corpus Christi London, 6 p.m.

Progreso vs. IDEA Pharr, 7 p.m. at Tiger Stadium in Mercedes

Hidalgo vs. IDEA Brownsville Frontier, 7:30 p.m. at Lions Stadium in La Feria

Friday’s Games

Class 6A

Edinburg Economedes vs. Laredo United South, 6 p.m. at Student Activity Center in Laredo

Edinburg North vs. San Antonio Jay, 6 p.m. at Blossom Athletic Center in San Antonio

Laredo United vs. Harlingen High, 7 p.m. at Student Activity Center in Laredo

Class 5A

Brownsville Veterans vs. Laredo Nixon, 7:30 p.m. at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium in McAllen

Saturday’s Games

Class 5A

La Joya Juarez-Lincoln vs. Donna North, 7 p.m. at Bennie La Prade Stadium in Donna

TBD

Class 6A

San Antonio Harlan vs. Edinburg High, TBD